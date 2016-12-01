Virgil van Dijk at club level, has cost the player his place in the Dutch international side.

The uncertainty surrounding the future ofat club level, has cost the player his place in the Dutch international side. The Mirror reports that the 26-year-old, who is currently the subject of a huge transfer tussle between Southampton, Liverpool and Chelsea, has been omitted from the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against France and Bulgaria.

Having now returned to fitness after suffering an injury towards the end of last season, van Dijk was left out of the Saints team that kicked off the new campaign with a 0-0 draw against Swansea City at St Mary’s last weekend.



Having handed in a transfer request, the players future remains in limbo with Southampton refusing to let him go to Anfield and Chelsea still not yet submitting an official offer. His national team boss Dick Advocaat, explained that; “He is currently not training at Southampton,” said Advocaat, in a statement released by the Dutch football association. “It does not make sense to invite him.''