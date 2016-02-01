Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre will leave the club at the end of the month to take a sabbatical before taking up a new position at TSV 1860 Munich. Having been a boy-hood supporter of the club, an emotional Ayre declared at the announcement he was stepping down that; “I've achieved everything I set out to do here. When I came here back in 2007, in my mind I set myself some objectives, Coming here and seeing how the club was and what was needed, there were three categories; One was turning the business around, another was to find some kind of solution to the stadium and third was to see the club back at the top end of football.”





Watch the exclusive interview in full for free: https://t.co/2hU8GiePIO pic.twitter.com/3dUfxwo5T8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 3, 2017 He continued by stating that; “Around the turn of 2016, it was a nostalgic, reflective time and I just felt that I had 18 months left and was coming up to 10 years. In my mind, I'd achieved those things. The business is in a fantastic shape in all elements: the structure, the people and the process – everything that goes through there is really in good shape now. And the stadium: putting the Main Stand in place and all that follows, like the new store and everything else. Then the football: the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, the solidifying of the squad. You can’t sit here and wait for the squad to be perfect because you’d be here forever, wouldn’t you? For me, all of those things came into focus and I felt that I’d done the hardest parts and the biggest parts that I can do here.”