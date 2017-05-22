With a place in the Champions League play-off secured, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp now sets about the task of constructing a team good enough to challenge both domestically and in Europe’s premier club competition.





Club owners Fenway Sports Group, are also reported by The Telegraph to be ready to back the German by giving him a £100M war-chest to do some serious summer shopping and the boss already has his primary targets earmarked.

Top of the list is understood to be Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and the Reds are prepared to smash their own transfer record of £35M which they paid for his Saints team-mate Sadio Mane last summer. The 25-year-old Dutchman is valued at £50M and Klopp is ready to give the south-coast club what they’re asking for.



Next on the hit-list is Roma forward Mohamed Salah. Liverpool were linked with the 24-year-old Egyptian three years ago when he was at Chelsea but the player chose to head to Italy to initially join Fiorentina before heading to the capital.



Then there is Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, another long term target for Klopp. The 23-year-old England international is unhappy with life in North London and has already expressed a desire to leave this summer with Anfield a very real possibility to be his next destination.



Finally, there’s RB Leipzig starlet Naby Keita. The 22-year-old has been followed by Klopp since he tried to sign him as Borussia Dortmund coach when he was just 18. The Guinean midfielder has been in sparkling form for the Bundesliga outfit this season and the German could try to link up with him four years after making his first assault.