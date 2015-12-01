Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita are close to becoming the club’s first signings ahead of the new season.

According to The Times , Liverpool are closing in on an audacious £76M double swoop to land two of their primary summer targets. The journal claims that the both Southampton defenderand RB Leipzig midfielderare close to becoming the club’s first signings ahead of the new season.

25-year-old van Dijk has been told he can leave St Mary’s for a fee of around £50M and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has had the Dutch international at the top of his wanted list for some time. Despite being made captain of the club, injury has ended the player’s season and it’s unlikely that he will wear the Saints shirt again.



Keita is having a fabulous season in the Bundesliga with second-placed Red Bull Leipzig; the 22-year-old Guinea international midfielder has a host of clubs around Europe monitoring his progress but it’s the Merseyside club that look to be in pole-position. Should the Anfield club secure Champions League football next term, then a £25M offer should persuade the German club to part with their star player.