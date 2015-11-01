William Carvalho. Portuguese sports daily A Bola reports that Liverpool are close to securing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder

The 24-year-old Euro 2016 winner has already been the subject of a bid from the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion having a recent offer rejected by his current employers. Having been influential in his country’s surprise victory last summer, Carvalho and Sporting are set to go their separate ways and now Liverpool are confident they can finalise a deal before the end of the current window.

