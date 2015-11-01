Liverpool closing in on Portuguese international midfielder
24 January at 14:40
Portuguese sports daily A Bola reports that Liverpool are close to securing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.
The 24-year-old Euro 2016 winner has already been the subject of a bid from the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion having a recent offer rejected by his current employers. Having been influential in his country’s surprise victory last summer, Carvalho and Sporting are set to go their separate ways and now Liverpool are confident they can finalise a deal before the end of the current window.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to get the business finalised as soon as possible because The Sun is reporting today that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also trying to lure the player to the capital although it’s believed that they are not prepared to start negotiations until the end of the season. This gives the Anfield club a huge advantage and a £28 million deal looks imminent.
