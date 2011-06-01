Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe that Philippe Coutinho will leave.

Reports towards the end of the transfer window had the Brazilian considering a move to Barcelona. This, not so coincidentally, came at the time when the 24-year-old was negotiating a new deal with the Reds, which he signed.

"I am not concerned because I think Phil fits really well here and is comfortable here," Klopp told

"I think it is actually positive when there is interest. It shows it's good.

"Phil had a difficult time with injury, coming back fighting for his shape, and I would say that's normal.

"In the last three games, you can see immediately, when he is in a little bit of shape, how big the difference is he can have in a game.

Coutinho was linked to a move to the

"But I am not concerned [about Barcelona] actually, because we give the boys enough perspective that they really want to be part of this for the next few years."