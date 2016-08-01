Ryan Sessegnon this summer. The teenager has shot to stardom this season with some scintillating displays for Fulham and

Liverpool are confident they can land highly-rated 16-year-old full-backthis summer. The teenager has shot to stardom this season with some scintillating displays for Fulham and The Sun writes that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to bring him to Anfield.

The youngster is already part of the England Under-17 set-up and the German tactician wants to bring him to Merseyside to be the eventual successor to James Milner. Despite playing at the back, Sessegnon has been compared to Gareth Bale and his current coach at Craven Cottage, Slaviša Jokanović, has had no doubts about promoting him to the first XI in West London this season and playing him in a more advanced position.



Liverpool scouts have been keeping a close eye on the player who was instrumental in his side’s 3-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday. The journal believes that Liverpool will have to part with around £10 million to bring the youngster to Anfield.