According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool is interested in Barcelona's Rafinha. The offensive midfielder could move to Jurgen Klopp's team to have more chances to play. The Brazilian is estimated at around € 20 million and his contract is expiring in 2020. The player could be included in the deal that would bring Coutinho to Barcelona. Although Coutinho has rejected recent links to the Catalan club, an attractive deal could perhaps benefit all parties.

Long admirers of the Brazilian international, Barca are in search of a top class midfield replacement. Former investments in Arda Turan and Andre Gomes have not turned out to be the best decisions, and now they must regroup in order to bring themselves back among Europe’s best. The disappointing loss to Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals was proof that the Catalans need to improve, and Coutinho is one of the most attractive midfielders in the world.