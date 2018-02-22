Liverpool could make shock move for Buffon
01 March at 19:15Premier League giants Liverpool could look to make a shock move to sign Juventus veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, reports the Daily Mirror.
Buffon, now 40, has been Juventus through and through ever since he joined from Parma in 2001. Since then, the Italian has made over 500 appearances for the Old Lady. Even this season, he has been a constant figure between the sticks, having made 12 Serie A appearances.
Ilbianconero via the Daily Mirror report that Liverpool could eye a shock move to sign the Italian stopper as his contract at Juventus expires at the end of the season and if he doesn't retire when it does expire.
It is said that Buffon would like one last move before he retires and if he does that, Liverpool will be prepared to pay big money to bring the veteran to Anfield as they look to get rid of their goalkeeping problems.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments