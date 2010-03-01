Liverpool could replace Coutinho with AC Milan's Suso

After having cashed in on Philippe Coutinho's transfer to FC Barcelona for €160 million and spent around half of that income on Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool are looking to strenghten their attack with the rest.



The Liverpool Echo report that Jurgen Klopp and the club's directors are looking to replace Coutinho by bringing back former Spanish winger Suso, who is currently playing for AC Milan.



According to the report, AC Milan have already informed Liverpool that they do not want to part ways with the player who has developed into a great player with the Rossonero whom he joined three years ago from Anfield for around €1 million.



The player himself is also reportedly sceptical of returning a club that dismissed him and did not believe in him but this could change in the summer. When signing a new contract with AC Milan a redemption clause of somewhere around €40-50 million was inserted and if AC Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League whilst Liverpool do qualify for the tournament, then he could rejoin Liverpool and AC Milan can't do anything to stop him.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)