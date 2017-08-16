Player power is stronger than ever in modern football and according to reports in Spain, Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be the latest player to effectively go on strike to seal a summer transfer.





The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with Barcelona with his current club having already rejected two offers from the Catalan giants. Having handed in a transfer request last week, Coutinho is desperate to make the switch to the Camp Nou before the August 31 deadline and now Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo claims he’s ready to take drastic action to get his move.

The journal also states that the player has already told Reds boss Jurgen Klopp that he will never pull on a Liverpool shirt again and on Monday, the same source claimed that Barca were planning to announce Coutinho as their latest signing on Thursday.



How much influence is being put on the player from Catalonia is not known but with other stars such as Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, effectively “downing tools”, Coutinho looks set to follow suit to get what he wants.