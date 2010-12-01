Liverpool dealt blow as target signs extension with Man City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the club until 2020.



The Brazilian, whose contract was set to expire this summer, said, “The main thing for me is going to be to stay here and try to win as many trophies as we can. I'm very, very happy to sign a new deal and to stay at this club.”



A number of Premier League teams, including Liverpool, were holding out hope that they could acquire Fernandinho on a free transfer after the World Cup.



Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Fernandinho's form -- describing him as one of the best three holding midfielders in the world. For his part, the 32-year-old, says he has thrived on the extra responsibility given to him by the City manager having made 30 appearances in all competitions already this season.



Fernandinho is the third senior City player in recent weeks to sign contract extensions following new deals for David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne are also expected to be offered improved deals in the New Year.