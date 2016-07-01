Liverpool defender arrives in London ahead of proposed move to Crystal Palace
31 January at 15:30
Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is reportedly in London to try to complete a deal with Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old is desperate to leave Anfield before tonight’s transfer deadline and the south London side are keen to bring him to Selhurst Park.
The problem however, is that the Eagles want the initial deal to be a loan whereas the Merseysiders want a full transfer and nothing less than £20 million. The Guardian’s Dominic Fifield claims that the Frenchman is in the capital awaiting further developments.
Transfer deadline day: Crystal Palace close on Sakho and Milivojevic – live! https://t.co/l3kjE9O98L pic.twitter.com/Pdingfq6Np— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 31, 2017
Share on