Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is reportedly in London to try to complete a deal with Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old is desperate to leave Anfield before tonight’s transfer deadline and the south London side are keen to bring him to Selhurst Park.





Transfer deadline day: Crystal Palace close on Sakho and Milivojevic – live! https://t.co/l3kjE9O98L pic.twitter.com/Pdingfq6Np — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 31, 2017 The problem however, is that the Eagles want the initial deal to be a loan whereas the Merseysiders want a full transfer and nothing less than £20 million. The Guardian’s Dominic Fifield claims that the Frenchman is in the capital awaiting further developments.