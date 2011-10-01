Liverpool defender believes recent starts are 'payback'
19 August at 10:55Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno believes that his recent omission in the starting line-up is ‘pay-back’ for the hard work he has done since starting pre-season.
The left-sided Moreno appeared in the last two matches for the Reds and will likely feature in the showdown against London side Crystal Palace.
And the 25-year-old feels that it is his fortitude that has given him the game-time. Via Liverpoolfc.com, the Spaniard said, “[It’s] effectively the payback for a lot of good work that I’ve done over the summer and during the pre-season after a very, very hard year for me.
"It was a very difficult year, last year. I came in with it in my head that I had to work harder and, in truth, I’ve been rewarded for that and I’m playing and I’m doing things well.
"I’ve been concentrating on playing over 90 minutes, being focused and never losing concentration, being alert and playing the way I know.
"If I play the way I play and carry on that way, I can be very useful for Liverpool and I think I need to carry on down that path."
Go to comments