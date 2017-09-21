Liverpool defender supports Klopp's methods
23 September at 16:55Joel Matip has come out in defence of Jurgen Klopp’s methods.
The Reds have endured a very disappointing start to the season, and boast one of the Premier League’s worst defences, having already conceded nine goals, five coming in a complete massacre at the hands of Manchester City.
The Anfield side’s inability to sign a new defender or two has especially come under fire, but Cameroon international Matip says that he wouldn’t have it any other way, claiming that Liverpool simply need to defend better.
"Both parts only work together," Matip told NBC's Pro Soccer Talk.
"I cannot stand at the back and our attackers go forward and there is so much big space.
"We all have to fit together. It is not always easy but this is our way of play but I think that is a good way of playing.
"Everything has its positive and negative sides but I have no doubt about our way of playing."
