Liverpool demand Barcelona duo to lower Coutinho price-tag
20 December at 17:30Liverpool and Barcelona will soon meet again to discuss the potential January transfer of Philippe Coutinho. According to reports in Spain the Brazilian ace has reached an agreement to move to Barcelona in the January transfer window but at the moment there is no agreement between the two parties.
Liverpool want € 150 million to sell Coutinho but Barcelona are not open to pay as much in the winter transfer window.
That’s why Liverpool could decide to add a couple of Barcelona players in a potential player-plus cash swap deal that would lower Coutinho’s price-tag.
According to Don Balon, Liverpool are interested in both Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic. The Spaniard is also being linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus. His contract expires in 2019 and at the moment he has not given his green light to signing a new deal with the blaugrana.
Rakitic is a long time target of Jurgen Klopp and his arrival at the Anfield Road may persuade the German to sell Coutinho for a lower price-tag than € 150 million.
