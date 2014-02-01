It’s been a torrid week for Liverpool and their coach Jurgen Klopp. Last Friday’s announcement by Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho that he wanted to leave the club followed by a disappointing 3-3 draw in their Premier League opener against Watford, has disguised the fact that another player could be on his way out of the club.



As the Reds arrived in Germany ahead of tonight’s Champions League play-off first-leg against Hoffenheim, the future of German midfielder Emre Can hangs in the balance. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside and has yet to put pen to paper on any new agreement.



Italian giants Juventus are reportedly stepping up their chase for the player and Klopp was at pains to state at his press-conference on Monday that he wants the situation cleared up as soon as possible.





The Mirror quotes the German tactician who explained that; ““It is an important contract for him at his age. But I am 100 per cent sure that we don’t sell the player now in this situation. Not a player from the first team line-up for sure.”

“He will play here for the next year that is for sure. All the rest we have to see. In Germany these kinds of pressures come up one year before the contract ends. In England it is two years before. Last year, there was no real readiness for negotiations but this year we have talked. We want him and he also wants to stay. It is about a few little details.



“It’s not about having to make a decision about bringing in another player in the same position, the same size, the same skills. Emre is on a good way. He has really improved in a lot of parts and is a really important player for us, can play different positions.”