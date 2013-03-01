Liverpool: Di Canio reveals the first thing Klopp has to do after Man City defeat
09 September at 16:22Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat at hands of Manchester City is a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side whose title expectations have now dramatically lowered although we are still at the beginning of the season.
Manchester City scored two in the first half when Sadio Mane was fairly sent off for an awful foul on the Citizens’ goalkeeper Ederson.
Former West Ham striker Paolo Di Cannio commented the Etihad Stadium clash on Sky Sport Italia and revealed the first thing Klopp has to do to turn things around after today’s huge defeat.
“It’s a painful defeat for Liverpool”, the former striker admitted.
“Klopp has to work on the mentality of his players, he has to rebuild their self confidence and get back on track soon. It’s a very bad defeat for Liverpool and that could threaten their title expectations. Klopp needs to take action immediately.”
