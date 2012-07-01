Demarai Gray. The 20-year-old is frustrated at his lack of opportunities at The King Power Stadium and it’s understood that he is desperate for a move away this summer.

According to reports in The Mirror, Liverpool are getting close to securing a deal for Leicester City winger. The 20-year-old is frustrated at his lack of opportunities at The King Power Stadium and it’s understood that he is desperate for a move away this summer.

The Anfield club could get the youngster for as little as £12M which is his current release clause but The Foxes would still make an £8.5M profit on the player they bought from Birmingham City for just £3.5M.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is planning to significantly bolster his squad and hopes to be fighting on all fronts next season both domestically and in Europe in the Champions League, and sees the England Under-21 international as the perfect acquisition at a knock-down price.



Gray has made 42 appearances for Leicester City in all competitions this season and is currently under contract until 2020.