According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser , Liverpool has emerged as favourites to sign young Spanish defender. If the surname sounds familiar, the 19-year-old left-back, who is currently on-loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid, is the younger brother of Atleti’s Lucas, who is strongly tipped to join Manchester United this summer.

The Premier League side are in a fight with Real Madrid to secure the players services but the Merseyside club has a huge advantage, and that’s the fact that the Spanish giants have a non-aggression pact with their city rivals that forbids the two clubs to do business.



This would now seem to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side in pole-position with the Anfield club also reportedly ready to match Atleti’s €24M release clause. The German tactician is ready to overhaul his back-line and despite James Milner having an exceptional season at left-back, is looking for a naturally left-footed player to occupy the role.