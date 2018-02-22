Liverpool: Emre Can continues to stall on Juventus move
19 March at 12:05Liverpool star Emre Can is Juventus’ priority target for next summer. The Germany International is expected to leave Anfield Road at the end of the season as his contract expires in June.
Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed on Saturday night that the German is the Old Lady’s priority for next season: We are looking at many different players and we will look to find good opportunities but it is still too early to talk about this. Max Allegri? We are Juve, we are a top team and Allegri can still win a lot here. We have faith in Max and his future isn't a problem for us. Wilshere? Like I said we are looking at a few possibilities. Emre Can is our main target”, Marotta said.
Juventus have already offered a contract to Emre Can, the Serie A giants have put a four-year € 5 million-a-year deal on the table but the player has put talks on hold as there are many other top European clubs interested in signing the German.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Can received Juventus’ contract offer two months ago but talks between the two parties are staling since then. The Serie A giants hope to receive a reply as soon as possible but, yet again, Marotta confirmed earlier this month that Emre Can will still take a few more weeks to make a final decision over his future.
