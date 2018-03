Liverpool star Emre Can is Juventus’ priority target for next summer. The Germany International is expected to leave Anfield Road at the end of the season as his contract expires in June.Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed on Saturday night that the German is the Old Lady’s priority for next season: We are looking at many different players and we will look to find good opportunities but it is still too early to talk about this. Max Allegri?We have faith in Max and his future isn't a problem for us. Wilshere? Like I said we are looking at a few possibilities.”, Marotta said. ​Juventus have already offered a contract to Emre Can, the Serie A giants have put a four-year € 5 million-a-year deal on the table but the ​Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Can received Juventus’The Serie A giants hope to receive a reply as soon as possible but, yet again, Marotta confirmed earlier this month that Emre Can will still take a few more weeks to make a final decision over his future.