Liverpool: Emre Can leaves door open for Juventus move

Liverpool has an overabundance of rumors surrounding the club. From a possible reunion with Javier Mascherano, to Philippe Coutinho’s anticipated move to Barcelona, and even recent rumors linking Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid, Anfield may have a very different look next year. One more name that’s been speculated about is Emre Can.



With his contract scheduled to expire in July, Juventus are the front-runners to secure his signature and the German international could pen a pre-contract agreement with the Italian outfit come January.



Asked whether he would still be a Liverpool player next season, Can told the ECHO: “Why do you ask me this? Really, I concentrate on this season and let my agent handle all the rest.” When asked about a possible pre-contract, he said, “Yes I could, but tomorrow I could also sign for Liverpool. We’ll see.”



Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he wants to keep the 23-year-old but talks over a new deal, which started in June 2016, broke down. One major stumbling block has been his agent’s desire for a release clause.

