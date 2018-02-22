Liverpool: Emre Can yet to decide future amid Real Madrid and Juventus links
21 March at 13:30During an interview with Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can discussed where his future may lie once his Reds contract expires at the end of the season. Here is what he had to say:
“I do not want to exclude any options, as I do not know what I will do from next summer. I’m pretty sure of myself and believe I have enough quality to play for a very large club.
“A return to the Bundesliga? Why not? Though I have to admit the level has dropped significantly in recent years. Premier League clubs have the opportunity to spend more money on the transfer market and that is a very important thing for the players to consider.
“I’m happy in England, but La Liga is also an attractive proposition. Serie A has grown a lot, while the same can be said of Ligue 1 which has become one of the most important leagues in Europe.”
(Süddeutsche Zeitung)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments