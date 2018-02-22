Liverpool, Emre Can to soon become a Juve player?

Emre Can's name is becoming a very popular one in the upcoming transfer window as many clubs seem interested in signing the 24-year-old German star. Emre is having a good 2017-2018 campaign as the midfielder tallied 3 goals and 4 assists in 26 games played in the Premier League. He is more known as being a dynamic and powerful force in the middle of the pitch. His ferocity is something that many teams are looking for.



Even though Juventus seem like a logical destination there is an increasing number of squads that seem interested in the player and one of those teams is Real Madrid. Liverpool will be facing off against Manchester City on the biggest football stage, the UEFA champions league as this will mark another opportunity for Emre to showcase his talents to the many scouts and GM's that will be watching him. He will be without a contract this summer and if Juve want to sign Can then they will have to move quickly on him once Liverpool exits the Champions League. Marotta did state that he was their main target...