Liverpool, England star admits he may not be Gerrard’s ‘heir’

Jordan Henderson is happy to divide opinion in the eyes of those who continue to question his value as successor to Steven Gerrard for Liverpool and England.



The 27-year-old is content with what he has achieved and has learned to turn a deaf ear to those who fail to appreciate his contribution, telling The Times: “I don't think it is a question of feeling appreciated because I don't think that matters.



“I think that is the way it has been my whole career. There have always been questions: is he good enough to play for Sunderland? Is he good enough to be in the team there? Then, when I moved to Liverpool, is the price tag too big? Is he good enough?



“I feel I have answered the question but then there will always be another one and that is a good thing. That is healthy. That is me pushing myself to my limits and beyond, really. My goal is to always reach for more.



“At times people can criticise the way I play as a No. 6 and say I am better further forward but, at the end of the day, the manager has huge belief in playing me in that role or he wouldn't play me there. And he would tell me if I wasn't doing things right.



“I would rather people question me than questioning any of my teammates. I know that I can handle that, I have been through that before and I know that it won't change the way I think. A lot of the younger players, who maybe haven't experienced that as much, may find it difficult.”