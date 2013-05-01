Reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool has entered the race to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old has been in stunning form this season for the club from the principality and was on target once again on Wednesday as they sealed their first French league title for 17 years.



The youngster has been the talk of the season across Europe as has some heavyweight clubs eyeing up his signature. Real Madrid look to remain in pole position but now Jurgen Klopp looks to be ready to launch his offensive for the French international.



Local paper The Liverpool Echo has been quick to play down reports that also suggested that the Anfield club had made a formal offer of £75M for Mbappe but stated that Klopp, like most managers of other big European sides, is monitoring the situation with interest.

The player himself has not given any real clues to where his future may lie although he did state he dreamt of one day playing for Real Madrid. Current reports also suggest that he could even remain at Monaco for another season.