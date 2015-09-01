Liverpool & Everton target closing in on Inter as personal terms are agreed
05 August at 10:20Inter are closing in on the signing of Emre Mor, a talented attacking winger contracted with Borussia Dortmund.
The agent of the 20-year-old starlet met representatives of Inter in Milan yesterday. According to our sources the player has agreed a five-year deal at the Meazza and is now waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement as well.
Inter are ready to take the player on loan with a € 15 million option to buy.
The buy-out clause should be divided in € 10 million of fixed base plus € 5 million of bonuses.
Negotiations between the two parties are ongoing but Emre Mor seems very close to a move to Inter.
Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool and Everton had also been linked with signing the Turkish starlet but Inter are now in pole position to sign the player and are expected to seal the player’s transfer in the coming hours.
