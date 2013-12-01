It appears that Liverpool and Everton will be unsuccessful in their pursuit of Dries Mertens, if the latest reports coming out of Naples are accurate.

According to local paper Il Mattino , the Belgian star is very close to signing a new deal, mere weeks after reports emerged that contract talks had stalled.

The 29-year-old is set to sign a deal worth 2.5 million a year (bonuses excluded), which will reach 3 million by the time the contract expires in 2021.

The club is only waiting for president Aurelio De Laurentiis to return from Los Angeles to sign the deal, something which should happen in early March, once Napoli have played Real Madrid again in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

