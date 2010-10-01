Liverpool eye promising Bundesliga midfielder
15 April at 18:19Liverpool are planning to bolster their squad for the 2017/18 campaign when Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to make return to the Champions League. According to reports in England Liverpool have set sights on promising Bundesliga midfielder Naby Keita, 22, who is under contract with Leipzig until 2020.
Naby has seven goals and eight assists in 26 games so far this season and is imposing himself as one of the most promising and talented players of the German league given that his side Leipzig sit second in the table and are likely to play Champions League football next season.
Naby is not the only player on Liverpool’s summer shopping list as Southampton star defender Virgil van Dijk has also emerged as a transfer target of the Reds. Naby joined Leipzing from Salzburg for € 15 million last summer and Liverpool have made him one of their top summer targets once the current season comes to an end.
