Liverpool eye shock move for Tottenham midfielder
17 February at 11:30Premier League giants Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama from rivals Tottenham Hotspur, reports the Daily Mail.
Since having joined from Southampton in the summerof 2016, Wanyama has become an important part of the Spurs side and his impressive showings helped Spurs finish second last season. He scored against Liverpool during his cameo in the 2-2 game between the two sides recently .While he has been injured for most part of the season, he is now back fit but is struggling for regular time on the pitch.
And because of that, Jurgen Klopp sees the midfielder as the perfect replacement for the outoing Emre Can, who could leave Liverpool on a free transfer for Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The fact that he knows several Liverpool players from his Southampton days is one thing that could tempt him to leave Spurs to join Liverpool, where is will be guaranteed more time on the pitch than what he is currently getting from the North London giants.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
