Liverpool eye up former Lazio star as Coutinho replacement

According to the latest reports from British tabloid Daily Star, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is scouting several players who could potentially replace Philippe Coutinho, who recently joined Barcelona.



One of these is former Lazio forward Keita Baldé Diao, who is now plying his trade at reigning Ligue 1 champions Monaco. While the Senegalese has struggled to replicate his best form at times under the tutelage of Leonardo Jardim, he remains a player who is admired my several of Europe’s biggest clubs.



The 22-year-old, who was once on the books of the Blaugrana during his youth career, has also been approached by Serie A side Napoli, who would like to bring him back to Serie A.



While he is unlikely to leave the principality club this month, there is a chance the Reds could pursue a deal in the summer as they look to strengthen their attacking ranks. There is no doubt that he would be an exciting addition to a team already boasting the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.



(Daily Star)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)