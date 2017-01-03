Riza Durmisi. The journal suggests that boss Jurgen Klopp is still looking for more defensive cover and is considering a move for the 23-year-old left-back, despite the excellent form of James Milner when occupying that position this season.

Liverpool’s scouting team have had the player under close surveillance in recent weeks on the player who signed for the Spanish club from Brondby last summer. The Seville based club have reportedly inserted a £17 million buy-out clause in Durmisi’s current five-year deal which Klopp is ready to activate to bring him to Anfield.



Durmisi, whose family originate from Macedonia, has been a regular member of the Danish national team since making his international debut in 2015. He currently has 15 full caps to his name after representing his country at all levels from Under-16.