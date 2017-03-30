

According to exclusive reports in The Telegraph , Liverpool are in serious danger of receiving a transfer embargo after claims that they “tapped up” and offered a forbidden inducement to a schoolboy player of Stoke City. The journal understands that the Merseyside giants are being investigated by the Premier League which could see them unable to bring in new personnel this summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all been hit with bans after similar incidents in Spain and the same journal reported last week that the Anfield club has already failed to keep an agreement on player the youngster’s school fees which has left his parents, who pulled out of the deal because of this, thousands of pounds in debt.



To make matters worse, the player cannot join another club until Stoke City receive compensation of around £50,000. The side from the Potteries had been paying the youngsters school fees as part of his contract and it’s believed his parents wanted Liverpool to do the same.



A source has been quoted as saying that; “If the Premier League is serious about stamping out this culture, they need to deduct points or put in place a transfer embargo. These are the only two sanctions that make clubs think twice.

“The most shocking part of these allegations is the fact a child, through no fault of his own, has been left unable to play football. This doesn’t even appear to be being addressed by the Premier League.”