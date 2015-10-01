Liverpool fans set to protest ahead of Man City clash

A protest calling for Liverpool to cancel a sponsorship deal with Tibet Water Resources will be held before Sunday's visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City. As part of a campaign led by Tibet groups and international consumer group SumOfUs a mobile billboard will be paraded through the streets en route to the game at Anfield. It will display the message "Under Chinese rule, Tibetans are beaten and tortured for their beliefs. John W. Henry: Your deal with Tibet Water legitimises the torture of Tibetans. Liverpool FC: Do we think this is okay?" Liverpool signed a deal last July for Tibet Water Resources to be their official regional water partner in China. In October the Free Tibet group launched a campaign against the partnership, with a petition calling on Liverpool to scrap it receiving over 80,000 signatures, and protesters are using Sunday's high-profile Premier League encounter to reiterate their message.