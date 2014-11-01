Gabigol’s agent insists that Inter want to hold on to him, and that his client ‘is happy’ at the club.

The Liverpool target has played barely 20 minutes since joining Inter in a massive

30m move this summer from Santos, when he was also being courted by Juventus.

“There’s nothing new to report,” Wagner Ribeiro told Fantagazzetta (via Passione Inter), “I’ve spoken to Inter and there are no important developments”.

Speculation has been rife of a loan move to Fiorentina, who would certainly give the Brazilian more playing time. The 20-year-old has found himself marginalized by the likes of Antonio Candreva and Eder, to name two players.



Ribeiro claimed that it was “natural that some teams are interested, we’re talking about a player who is [far] above the average in his age range”.

“I’ll be in Milan in the coming days to evaluate the situation with the club, who want to keep close by and not let him go anywhere”.

“Gabriel is happy at Inter, he really wanted to come here and establish himself. The whole club trusts him. I