Former Liverpool playing legend Steven Gerrard has told Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to pull out all of the stops to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.





The 36-year-old, who is currently on the coaching staff at the clubs youth academy claims that the Gabon international would be the perfect addition to the first-team squad ahead of next season. The Express quotes the former England captain who explained on BT Sport this weeks after Aubameyang had bagged a hattrick against Benfica in their Champions League last 16 second-leg tie, that; “He’s exactly what Liverpool need. But if he’s in this type of form, he’ll alert a lot of clubs - not just Liverpool”. He attacks the frame all the time and he gets tap-ins because of his movement.”

Aubameyang has been linked with a host of clubs which has led his current employer to forbid him to talk about where his future may lie, after the 27-year-old hinted that he would prefer to join Real Madrid next term.