Liverpool have given up on signing Julian Draxler, according to the

The Liverpool Echo claim that the Anfield side have given up on the Paris Saint-Germain star, despite the fact that Barcelona are still pursuing Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds haven’t exactly been playing at a high level this season, and an extra name in midfield would help.

Jurgen Klopp has, apparently, decided that the scorer of eight goals between Ligue 1 and Coupe de France competition last season was too expensive.

The former Borussia Coach is a longtime fan of Draxler’s, and has wanted him since the latter was at Wolfsburg and Schalke.

T

The German is one of many players who are threatened by Neymar’s €222m move to the Capital, alongside Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.

Draxler is also liked by Manchester United and Arsenal.