Liverpool give up on €42m PSG star
21 August at 19:00Liverpool have given up on signing Julian Draxler, according to the latest reports from the United Kingdom.
The Liverpool Echo claim that the Anfield side have given up on the Paris Saint-Germain star, despite the fact that Barcelona are still pursuing Philippe Coutinho.
The Reds haven’t exactly been playing at a high level this season, and an extra name in midfield would help.
Jurgen Klopp has, apparently, decided that the scorer of eight goals between Ligue 1 and Coupe de France competition last season was too expensive.
The former Borussia Coach is a longtime fan of Draxler’s, and has wanted him since the latter was at Wolfsburg and Schalke.
The Mirror wrote yesterday that the 24-year-old would be available for €32m, having been signed for €42m back in January.
The German is one of many players who are threatened by Neymar’s €222m move to the Capital, alongside Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.
Draxler is also liked by Manchester United and Arsenal.
@EdoDalmonte
