Liverpool have been put on red-alert with the news that one of their proposed summer targets may be about to leave his current employer at the end of the season. Barcelona number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen is believed to be the man Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to be his new custodian at Anfield with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also linked to a possible move.



The 24-year-old German international is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2019 but speaking to Spanish journal La Vanguardia , he cast doubts on his future by claiming that he “didn’t know” if he would be the Barca number one for the next few years.

He went on to explain that; “I try to do the best for me and for the team. Give my best and improve. You never know what comes after.”



Klopp is not convinced that his current keepers, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are the men to take the club forward and is looking for a big name replacement to become the Merseyside clubs undoubted number one custodian.