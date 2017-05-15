Luis Muriel has been handed a huge boost after his current club, Sampdoria, stated that he will only be allowed to go to a club outside of Serie A.

Liverpool’s quest to sign Colombian strikerhas been handed a huge boost after his current club, Sampdoria, stated that he will only be allowed to go to a club outside of Serie A. Transfermarketweb claims that the Blucerchiati have decided to put the 26-year-old up for sale this summer with the Premier League side heading the race to capture his signature.

Muriel joined the port side back in 2015 in a £10M move from Udinese and has a contract with Samp until 2019. This season he has netted 10 times with the club consolidating their place in mid-table. His current market-value has now risen to around £20M and the Anfield club, along with Sevilla are hot in pursuit.



There has also been interest in the past from Chelsea, Roma and Atletico Madrid but the race looks to have been cut to just two contenders.