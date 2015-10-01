Pedro Obiang as a primary summer transfer target. The journal claims the 24-year-old has been identified by boss Jurgen Klopp as one of the new pieces in his jigsaw as he looks to strengthen the Anfield club ahead of next season to mount a serious title challenge.

According to reports from Sunsport , Liverpool have identified West Ham United midfielderas a primary summer transfer target. The journal claims the 24-year-old has been identified by boss Jurgen Klopp as one of the new pieces in his jigsaw as he looks to strengthen the Anfield club ahead of next season to mount a serious title challenge.

Obiang’s recent performances have been acknowledged as one of the main reasons for the Hammers’ upturn in form that has seen them pull away from the relegation dogfight at the foot of the Premier League.



Klopp has been alerted to the Spaniard’s impressive form and will now take time to consider when to make a move to try to claim his signature. West Ham of course, are now aware of the situation and are reportedly looking to try to tie the player to a new deal in East London. Obiang currently has two-years left on his current deal at the London Stadium.