Liverpool goalkeeper linked with summer Ligue1 switch
28 March at 19:50Liverpool might be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer as both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to impress this season. Klopp could well decide to sell one of them in the summer signing a new shot-stopper who can finally solve the goalkeeper problem at Anfield Road.
According to Sport.fr, Mignolet could be the goalkeeper leaving Liverpool in the summer. The Belgian has emerged as a possible transfer target of Ligue1 giants Marseille. The French side have a new owner who is willing to invest big money to take the club back to the top of French football.
The signings of Patrice Evra and Dimitri Payet this past January prove the ambition of Marseille’s new ownership and Mignolet could become the next big name joining the Velodrome.
The French news outlet claims that Marseille’s director of sport Andoni Zubizarreta, a former Barcelona goalkeeper, is an admirer of Mignolet and that he’s considering the Belgian keeper as a possible reinforcement although Mignolet is not the only name on Zubizarreta’s list.
Go to comments