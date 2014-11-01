Romildo Bolzan Junior has confirmed that his club have made an official approach to Liverpool for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva.The

The Liverpool Echo writes that the club are trying to bring the 30-year-old back to the club he left in 2007 to join the Anfield club in a £5 million deal.

After rumours circulated during the weekend that his former employers has expressed an interest, Bolzan Junior went public and announced that; “Lucas Leiva is a player who is in the fans’ imagination. He is a player that would be important to bring, we made an approach, but at the moment he is out of the possibilities. I’m not going to feed false expectations. It’s very difficult for Lucas Leiva to come to Grêmio, we made an approach and the conditions are very difficult."

