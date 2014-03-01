Liverpool handed transfer blow as Inter ready to pay release clause of Brazilian ace
30 July at 12:34Liverpool’s pursuit of a new left-back is going to continue in the coming weeks given that the Reds are set to miss out on one of their top summer targets.
Inter, in fact, are close to signing one of their main summer targets, leaving the Reds in need of a new wide defender.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that the nerazzurri are closing in on the signing of Nice star Dalbert.
The Brazilian has already reached an agreement with the Serie A giants and is only waiting for the two clubs to close a deal as well.
Nice are not open to sell the player for a fee below € 30 million, which is the release clause included in the player’s deal.
The Serie A giants have offered € 20 million plus add-ons but if Nice reject their latest bid, the nerazzurri would be open to match the player’s € 30 million release clause.
Dalbert is going to join Inter in the coming weeks, surely after Nice’s Champions League play-off return leg against Ajax.
