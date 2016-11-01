Liverpool have been handed a transfer blow in their pursuit for a new centre-back as one of the Reds’ main summer targets has agreed to join Juventus.



According to a report of Ilbianconero.com, Benedikt Howedes has agreed personal terms with the Old Lady and the two clubs are also close to reaching an agreement over the player’s price-tag.



Howedes, 29, has agreed a € 3 million-a-year deal at the Allianz Stadium and his move to Italy would cost Juventus somewhere in the region of € 10 million.



Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Howedes is close to joining Juventus, whilst the club’s CEO Beppe Marotta revealed yesterday that Juventus are looking for a player with the same features of the Germany star.









“We will sign a new defender before the end of the summer”, Marotta told Mediaset Premium.



“Ideally we are looking for a player who can either play as centre-back and right-back.”



The Schalke 04 star can cover both positions and his move to Juventus seems to be an imminent one which means Jurgen Klopp will have to look somewhere else if he has to sign a new defender before the summer transfer window shuts.

