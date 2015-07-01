Liverpool have been scouting a young Atalanta winger
30 April at 22:10Andrea Conti is having a break-out season for Atalanta as all of their players have had great season so far (Caldara, Spinazzola, Kessié, Petagna, Gomez just to name a few). Many clubs have been souting Conti of late including Liverpool. According to sources, Jurgen Klopp likes the young Italian offensive winger a lot as he has been evaluating him for some time now. As the Daily Star also confirmed, Chelsea and Liverpool have him on their wish-list as they are ready to battle it out for him. Inter Milan and Napoli are also said to be interested in him.
Conti's contract expires in 2021 as he will have a big say on his potential future destination. Atalanta are coming off a 2-2 draw against Juventus as they remain in fifth place in the Italian Serie A standings. Gasperini's club are hoping to qualify for a European competition next season which would be an incredible story for them.
