Naby Keita to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool will have to smash their current transfer record if they want to bring highly-rated midfielderto Anfield this summer. The Sun reports that the 22-year-old Guinea international has a transfer fee of £60M on his head which is almost double the amount that the Reds were expecting to have to pay.

Liverpool’s current record transfer fee is £35M which they paid for Andy Carroll six years ago but now the club has qualified for the play-off stages of next season’s Champions League, boss Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen the squad by bringing in some world class talent.



Keita has helped his current side RB Leipzig finish in a runner-up spot on the Bundesliga but the chance to move to one of football’s most famous clubs may be an offer too good to turn down. His current employers however, have reiterated that they don’t intend to sell any of their big name stars with the club’s CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, declaring that; “We have decided not to sell any player from our starting line-up.”



“Ralf Rangnick [sporting director] told this to our team at the end of the season. We will keep our team together and keep on developing.”