Liverpool have identified the man they want to replace Philippe Coutinho, if the Brazilian departs for Barcelona this summer. According to transfer portal Transfer Market Web, the player that boss Jurgen Klopp wants to bring to Anfield is German international Mario Goetze.



Klopp and Goetze were together at Borussia Dortmund and the German tactician was integral in turning the player into a world-class talent. The 24-year-old spent four seasons under his tutelage before making what was thought to be his dream move to Bayern Munich but injuries and a drop in form saw the player relegated to the substitute’s bench.



Now Goetze is back on his old stomping ground at Signal Iduna Park and has a contract until 2020. In the past, the German has always maintained that he would like to reunite with his former mentor one day and these latest reports suggest that it could happen in the Premier League next term.