Jurgen Klopp has implied that Liverpool are going to make more signings, also hinting that he could be “more happy” if some names were brought in.

Speaking at a

"It's not about us, it's not about money, sometimes it's just possible or not possible,” Klopp commented.

He has seen Philippe Coutinho be heavily courted by Barcelona, and few big names join, with Mohamed Salah heading the lineup.

"Until August 31st, a lot of things are really possible, in and out. If the transfer window closed tomorrow I'm happy with it.

Questions abound about Liverpool’s squad, with the goalkeeping position not convincing some fans. The defence, for its part, has also drawn criticism.

Speaking of the attack - and the lack of an established centre-forward - Klopp has this to say:

"Divock Origi was not in the squad [for Liverpool’s win over Hoffenheim] and he has done nothing wrong, it just shows how big the quality already is.

"We will see what happens. I'm happy at the moment, will I be happy on the 31st? Not sure. Will I be more happy? It's possible."