Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain stopper Kevin Trapp as a goalkeeping target.

Trapp, 27, has been a second choice at PSG, playing second fiddle to 24-year-old Frenchman Alphonse Areola. He has made only four appearances in all competitions under Unai Emery this season, appearing only twice Ligue 1.

As per Le Sport 10, Trapp is feeling the need to play more often and with World Cup coming up next year in Russia, the German could make good use more match-time. And Liverpool are ready to take him to Anfield, with the stopper preferring a move to the Premier League.

Trapp’s agent Jorg Neubauer told Sport 1 some weeks ago:

With Trapp’s willingness to move and Liverpool still facing goalkeeping problems in the Premier League, the move for the German stopper to Anfield would make sense.

"If there is a chance in winter, Kevin wants to leave Paris.”Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)