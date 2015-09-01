Liverpool’s shock exit to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday has seen under fire boss Jurgen Klopp step up his pursuit for Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes.





According to The Sun , the German tactician is desperate for midfield reinforcements and the 22-year-old Argentine is the man he is targeting before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. Paredes is on the periphery of the squad in the Italian capital, but has produced some excellent performances when called upon this season. The journal understands that the Anfield club will table a bid of around £26.5 million to try to persuade the Roman’s to sell in the current window.

Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has eyes elsewhere however, and wants to off-load the youngster to clear the way for Atalanta’s Franck Kessie and to steal a march on Chelsea who are also targeting the 20-year-old Ivorian international.



It’s been a shocking January for Liverpool which has culminated with two cup exits in the space of five days and in a season that promised so much just a couple of months ago, Klopp’s men are in danger of seeing any hopes of a trophy completely disappear with three months of the season remaining.